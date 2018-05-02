Klopp: Champions League final would be huge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes reaching the UEFA Champions League final would already be an outstanding achievement for the Merseyside outfit.

The Reds are on the brink of clinching their first Champions League final berth since 2007, when they lost to AC Milan, as they take a 5-2 lead into the second leg of their semi-final against Roma on Wednesday.

It's time to take the next step. pic.twitter.com/TkgM166ru0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2018

Klopp admits he never expected his team to make it this far into the competition, considering they had to go through the playoffs to secure a spot in the group stage and says reaching the final, where they would face Real Madrid, would be an incredible achievement.

"I have seen a lot of development and a lot of exciting games," he said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"We were not even qualified for the Champions League, we had to play a qualifier, and I don't know who else reached the semis having been a qualifier at the start.

"The boys really stepped up. They constantly saw the competition as an opportunity.

"If this team goes to the final it would be an outstanding achievement already. It is not the prize we want then because if you go to a final then, of course, you have to think a little bit bigger, but it would be something we could not have expected at the start of the season."