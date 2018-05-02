Bayern stars hurting after UCL exit to Real

FC Bayern München midfielder Thomas Müller and defender Mats Hummels say they are both feeling the pain of exiting the UEFA Champions League at the semi-final stage to Real Madrid.

In a pulsating contest at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night, Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for the visitors in the third minute before Karim Benzema levelled matters in the 11th minute.

Benzema made it 2-1 to the hosts just after the break following a horrendous error by goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. James Rodriguez then made it 2-2 in the 63rd minute to set up an exciting finale.

Despite some chances arising for both teams in the frenetic closing stages, Real held on for a 4-3 aggregate victory having beaten the German champions 2-1 in the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

Müller told his club's official website: "It was an incredible match. We gave it everything. If felt great, it was really fun, the stadium was a cauldron. But it wasn't to be, partly we have ourselves to blame, partly we were out of luck.

"We gifted away a goal, you mustn't allow that to happen twice in semi-final ties like this one. But it was still possible. We lacked the bit of luck you need. We don't have to be ashamed, but it really hurts that we've missed out on this superb opportunity."

Hummels added of the narrow margin of the loss to the reigning European champions: "It really hurts. We created many situations where there was utter chaos in Real's box. We scored two goals but at the end of the day one or two were missing. Real didn't play their best game but made fewer grave mistakes.

"Taken all together we gifted away two goals in two matches. We were still dominant in both matches, we had countless chances but failed to take them. We displayed an awesome mentality but the awesome fight isn't worth anything now. You must take the big chances if you want to clinch titles."