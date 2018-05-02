Heynckes: We were the better team

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said that his team played their best match in years, despite getting knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Bavarians drew 2-2 on the night, but lost out 4-3 on aggregate after a thrilling seesaw match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern took an early lead through Joshua Kimmich before Karim Benzema equalised just minutes later.

Madrid then edged in front just after the break following a horrendous howler from keeper Sven Ulreich, who left Benzema with a simple tap-in after he failed to deal with a simple backpass from Corentin Tolisso, before on-loan Madrid star James Rodriguez levelled things up.

Try as they might, Bayern could not find a crucial third goal.

Heynckes though, refused to focus on Ulreich’s blunder, and instead praised his side.

“Ulreich had a little blackout. We gave a world-class display, lots of beautiful football, it’s such a shame we were eliminated.

“I’ve not seen Bayern play so well in quite a long time. All Madrid were doing was counter-attacks.

“Over both games, we were clearly the better team, but we’ve not been able to reach the final. We dominated, [Madrid goalkeeper Keylor] Navas was spectacular, especially at the end.

“This time it’s permanent, I will never sit on a bench again. But I was not thinking of this last game as a pity, just a wonderful experience.”

🗨 Heynckes: "We played brilliantly tonight. I think over the course of the two legs we were the better team, but as so often happens in football the game was decided by the small details." #RMAFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/oSsmhE8EeU — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 1, 2018

Bayern defender Mats Hummels concurred with Heynckes assessment.

“Over the two games we gave them two gifts as goals. Real didn’t play at their best at all,” said the center half.

“This hurts a lot, we had loads of chances in their area. We did manage to score twice but this was one or two less than we merited on the chances we created.

“We were the more dangerous side but they made less serious mistakes.”