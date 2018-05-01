Zidane: Bayern won’t be affected by past defeats

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has rubbished talk of FC Bayern München having a mental block against his side ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga champions trail Real 2-1 heading into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Die Roten have lost their last six competitive games against Los Merengues, last beating them in 2012, but Zidane insists the past counts for nothing and that their semi-final tie is far from over.

“The record will not concern Bayern,” Zidane told his pre-match press conference.

“They are a big club with a great team and like always they will try to play a great game and impose themselves on proceedings.

“We must be fully prepared and ready for this game and to be in a position to play a strong match ourselves and we are fully aware of our potential.

“They will have no mental block and their only thoughts will be on playing a great game.”