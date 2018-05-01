James Rodriguez: Bayern can do it

FC Bayern Munchen star James Rodriguez believes the Bavarians can overturn Real Madrid’s 2-1 first leg advantage and win in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

James is set to play at the venue for the first time since leaving Real to join Bayern ahead of the 2017/18 campaign. However, the German champions conceded two away goals in the defeat at the Allianz Area, and have work to do if they are to prevail in Spain.

Nonetheless, the creative playmaker takes the view that beating the defending European champions is a major possibility. Speaking to reporters ahead of the tie, he said: “I don’t think we need to change much. We need to try to play well, with intensity and desire.

“We can score goals, that was our mistake in the last game. We’re up for it and have a chance. We were a bit sloppy in the first leg, so we need to be more clinical.

“Obviously it’s nice to be back. I had three wonderful years in Madrid, but it’s no one’s fault I’m no longer here. There are no hard feelings towards [Zinedine] Zidane.

“I always gave my best when I played, and hopefully I’ll be well received. As a mark of respect to the fans, I won’t celebrate if I score.”

Speaking about his role in Jupp Heynckes’ team, the Colombia international added: “I’m playing a bit deeper now, I’m not as close to the opposition’s goal as when I played [for Madrid].

“You can see I’m somewhere on the pitch where I need to run more, drop and push on. I think the gaffer wants us all to run and I can help, too. I want to help my team-mates reach the final. Bayern can do it!”

The 26-year-old has thrived under Heynckes registering six goals and contributing an impressive 13 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.