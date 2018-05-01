Real Madrid vs Bayern: Four key players

Bayern Munich arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu for Tuesday’s Champions League tie knowing that only a victory will be good enough if they are to keep their treble dream alive.

The Bundesliga champions suffered a 2-1 defeat in the semi-final first leg at the Allianz Arena despite dominating possession in a performance that was full of promise. But they will need to step up their game if they are to preserve coach Jupp Heynckes record of having reached the final in every one of his Champions League campaigns.

For Madrid, a draw, win or even a 1-0 defeat will do as they seek to win the trophy for a third time in succession.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the players who could make a difference on the night.

Robert Lewandowski

The prolific Pole was strangely subdued in the first leg, missing a number of chances that one would normally expect him to bury. Maybe it was the result of Sergio Ramos’ early warning, a crunching, but fair tackle that left Lewy on the floor. Or maybe it was just one of those nights for Bayern’s goalscorer in chief. Either way, Jupp Heynckes and his men cannot afford another of those nights if they are to get the result they need in the Spanish capital. They need the Lewandowski that smashed four goals past Madrid for Dortmund in the semi-final of 2013, and not the misfiring Lewandowski of last week.

Franck Ribery

The veteran wingman was in sparkling form in Bavaria last week, creating numerous chances for his teammates with a vintage display, but the chances went begging as a strangely wasteful Bayern missed chance after chance in the first period. In fact, Ribery was guilty of the most crucial miss of all when poor control saw him squander a one-on-one opportunity just after Bayern had taken the lead through Joshua Kimmich. Jupp Heynckes will be hoping that the miss does not play on Ribery’s mind as the 35-year old will need to step up in the absence of his injured fellow wing wizard Arjen Robben. Should the Frenchman produce a repeat performance, but with the added bonus of an end product, then Bayern will certainly be in with a chance.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid’s talisman was strangely non-existent in Munich. Well marshalled by Mats Hummels and co., the sum total of Ronaldo’s efforts were a weak header in the first period and a wild swipe that ended up going out for a throw in. It marked the first time that the Portuguese superstar had failed to score in 12 Champions League games. Few would bet against that run stretching to two games.

Marcelo

The Brazilian full-back is simply one of the most skillful players in world football. Listed as a defender, he is equally at home when rampaging forward, his dribbling skills and ball control enabling him to get into dangerous positions. He also has a knack for scoring crucial goals, as Bayern found out to their peril last week when he steered home a seemingly innocuous bouncing ball from the edge of the box for Madrid’s equaliser.

Bayern Munich 1-1 Real Madrid Goal:Marcelo pic.twitter.com/94ig8cXKzR — Spor Takip (@sportakip2017) April 25, 2018

The Brazilian’s effervescent character is one of keys to making Zinedine Zidane’s side tick. When Marcelo is on song, Madrid make sweet music. Bayern need do their best to drown it out.