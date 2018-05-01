Ramos: CL worth more than Barcelona’s double

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has said lifting the Champions League trophy is worth “maybe a little more” than Barcelona’s league and cup double.

Rivals Barca secured the La Liga title on Sunday against Deportivo La Coruna to add to their Copa Del Rey victory over Sevilla a week earlier, but were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals by Roma.

Double defending champions Madrid, meanwhile, are aiming to make it three Champions League titles in a row. They take on Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Asked which was more prestigious, the Spain defender was coy about giving the reporter the answer that he wanted.

“It depends for who,” Ramos said. “I know where your question is coming from.”

“Barca have won the double. It is a great year for them, winning the Copa has its merits, La Liga a bit more, and winning the Champions League could be the same as both, and maybe a little more, depending on for who. But they have had a great season, and we will too if we can win the final.”

Saber sufrir.

Saber ganar.

Saber ser @realmadrid .

Quedan 90’.

Know how to suffer.

Know how to win.

Know how to be #RealMadrid.

90 minutes left.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/aFo6ibPDM5 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Ramos repeated the vow made by by coach Zinedine Zidane, saying that Madrid would not give the new champions a guard of honour ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

“What Zidane says is gospel,” Ramos said. “There won’t be a guard of honour, and that’s it. They have their Liga title, which is what they wanted, and the guard of honour is not a big deal for them or for us.”

“They can enjoy their trophy. We are trying to knock out the Germans and defend the Champions League in another final in Kiev.”