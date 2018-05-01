Big Match Focus: Real Madrid vs Bayern

FC Bayern Munchen have a mammoth task awaiting them at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

UEFA Champions League

1 May 2018

Semi-final, second leg

Kick-off: 20H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: C. Cakir

Assistants: B. Duran, T. Ongun

Fourth official: M. Eyisoy

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Madrid 25 12 2 11

Bayern Munich 25 11 2 12

Previous encounter:

Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid 25/04/18 (UEFA Champions League)

Bayern Munich goalscorers: J. Kimmich (28′)

Real Madrid goalscorers: Marcelo (44′), M. Asensio (57′)

Players to watch:

Cristiano Ronaldo was not a happy man after failing to score against the German juggernauts in the first leg. The Portuguese forward had found the back of the net in every game prior to the semi-finals, for a tally of 15 goals in 10 appearances. It was also the first time in 13 matches across all competitions that Ronaldo hadn’t got his name on the scoresheet.

Bayern need Robert Lewandowski to come to the party after he too drew blanks at the Allianz Arena last week. The Polish striker, like Ronaldo, has been in sparkling form this term, scoring 39 goals for his club. Lewandowski missed a few good chances in Bayern and will be keen to make up for that in midweek.

Team form and manager quotes:

Los Blancos’ title defence in La Liga did not go according to plan as arch-rivals Barcelona ran away with the Spanish championship, but they’ve been a different animal in Europe.

Real became the first club to successfully defend their Champions League crown in 2017 and they are bidding to win the coveted trophy for an unprecedented third year running.

A second-string side beat Leganes 2-1 in the league on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane rested key players in order to keep them fresh for the visit of Bayern.

Zidane will be hoping for more of the same against the Bundesliga champions after an impressive performance at the Allianz Arena in the first leg, but he wants an early goal in front of the home fans to help settle the nerves.

“It’s a semi-final, we know how important it is and what we have to do. We don’t have to change what we’re doing. Our focus and determination will be there and we don’t need to change much,” the Frenchman said in his pre-match press conference.

“We have a second leg after a great first leg, but we need to show in this game that we deserve and want to go through.

“We know what playing in another final means. It’s something incredible to be able to do that. That’s the only thing we’re thinking about: getting there. That motivates us and the fans and if we do things well, then we’ll have a big chance to get through.

“The key for us – and what we have to do – is think about winning the game and go onto the pitch wanting to do that. We need to go out to score quickly and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Jupp Heynckes’ men had been in fine form going into the home leg, having already wrapped up another domestic title and reaching the DFB-Pokal final, where they face Eintracht Frankfurt on May 19.

The defeat to Real was only their fifth of the campaign in all competitions, but the Bavarian giants bounced back with a 4-1 victory over the Eagles at the weekend.

Missed chances in Munich proved costly, and Heynckes acknowledges their finishing has to improve in the Spanish capital to stand a chance of making the final.

Speaking to the press, the German said: “We’ve shown we can bounce back from adversity this season. Madrid have lots of experienced players at this level. We’re here to play a good game and take any opportunity we can get. We know we’re playing the defending champions.

“We know things are going to be difficult, Madrid are used to very important games but so are we. We’ll be a very tough opponent; we’ll fight.

“We’ve grown greatly and have an important goal that we want to achieve. We want to get through to the final and we’re aware Madrid will do what they can to prevent us.

“We need to be more efficient than the first leg. We need to take our chances like they did. In the league we’ve scored 88 goals, and we’ll need to be efficient and effective tomorrow. We’ll do whatever we can to score goals.”

Team news:

Both Isco and Nacho trained on Monday and the duo are in contention to face Bayern. However, Dani Carvajal will miss out after suffering a hamstring injury in the first leg.

The visitors must do without Arjen Robben (ankle) and Jerome Boateng (thigh), who both limped off against Real last time out.

There is good news for Heynckes, though, with David Alaba (thigh) and Javi Martinez (head) likely to recover in time to feature.