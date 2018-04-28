Di Francesco praises Salah mentality

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has hailed Mohamed Salah’s “intelligence and desire”, conceding that the Egyptian was the key for Liverpool in their Champions League semifinal first leg.

Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday, with Salah grabbing two goals and two assists against his former club.

“He made the difference against us, that was inevitable. He is the player who changed the game,” Di Francesco told Pagine Romaniste.

“However, he had already left when I arrived. Salah is a player who is really proving himself and has a lot of other qualities compared to many players.”

“I read in an interview he said that he tried ‘every day to be a better player and a better person.’ That is the right path for all of us, including me.

“Said by a player, that shows great intelligence and desire to improve day by day. He is proving all of it with action.”

Di Francesco will have to find a plan to keep Salah out before Liverpool visit Roma in Wednesday’s second leg.