Kimmich: Bayern missed too many chances

FC Bayern München full-back Joshua Kimmich was left frustrated with his team’s profligacy in front of goal after their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Bavarians hosted Los Merengues in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final but failed to take advantage of their familiar surroundings and slumped to defeat at the Allianz Arena.

Kimmich put Die Roten in the lead in the 28th minute, but Marcelo drilled home an equaliser just before the half-time break and Marco Asensio produced the winner in the 57th minute.

The Bundesliga champions created a number of good chances in the first half, but simply couldn’t convert them and were made to pay for their wastefulness by a clinical Madrid team.

#Heynckes: "We'll try everything in Madrid to try and turn the game around. That is the minimum requirement. We'll see where we stand at full time." #FCBRMA #packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/YLKIaoW28p — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 25, 2018

“We were completely naive and reckless with our chances,” Kimmich told reporters according to FourFourTwo.

“Real shot twice on goal and twice they scored. That’s their quality and that just [must] not happen to us.”

“I agree with that,” he added when asked if Bayern had enough chances to win.

“I would say the game itself was not a bad one, but such mistakes are simply punished in the Champions League semi-final, especially against Real Madrid.

“I did not expect that we would have so many chances, but you just have to take them and kill them in the first half.”

The second leg of the semi-final clash will take place on Tuesday, May 5 at the Santiago Bernabeu.