Zidane expecting tough time in Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he was under no illusions following his side’s 2-1 win in Wednesday night’s semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman insisted that progression to the Champions League final is not a formality after watching Madrid grind out a one-goal advantage thanks to goals from Marcelo and Marco Asensio in reply to Joshua Kimmich’s opening strike.

“We’re very satisfied with the result, but we had a lot of problems in the first few minutes trying to take control of the game,” Zidane said.

“The tie is far from over, it’s more than possible that Bayern could win in the Bernabeu, but we are very happy to have won 2-1 in Munich.”

Zidane said he was well aware of what could happen after Real needed an injury-time penalty to progress against Juventus in the quarter-final despite a 3-0 win in the first leg.

“We know that the tie cannot be over after one leg,” he added.

“After the Juventus match, we know we’ll need to approach the Bayern result differently, otherwise things could go badly for us.

“We can’t have another night like that.”

Still, the 45-year old was pleased with the grit shown by his players on a tough night in Germany.

“It’s not at all easy to win here, we know that,” he added. “Can we do things better? Yes. But we can be satisfied with the result.

“We’re going to have fight in the second leg.”