Real Madrid fight back to beat Bayern

Real Madrid have the edge over FC Bayern München in their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie after coming from behind to clinch a 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern 1 Real Madrid 2

Kimmich (28′) beats Navas at near post

Lewandowski and Hummels wasteful

Marcelo (44′) equalises with fine strike

Asensio (57′) punishes Rafinha error

Lewandowski misses late chance

Match Summary

The Bundesliga champions suffered a double setback in the first half with injuries to Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng, but they still managed to take the lead through Joshua Kimmich in the 28th minute.

Marcelo got Zinedine Zidane’s side back into the contest with a 44th-minute equaliser and Marco Asensio completed the comeback on 57 minutes, as Bayern were made to pay for their missed chances.

Full Report

The hosts initially struggled to overcome the early loss of Robben to an ankle injury after just five minutes, but they recovered and Rafinha tested Keylor Navas with an effort from long range on 19 minutes.

Real had a sniff at goal four minutes later when Dani Carvajal fizzed a shot straight into Sven Ulreich’s arms from 17 yards out after the ball deflected back into his path, but poor defending at the other end led to the opener on 28 minutes.

Joshua Kimmich was allowed far too much space on the right as he latched onto James’ threaded pass and advanced into the box before beating Navas at his near post from an angle.

Mats Hummels should have doubled the Reds’ lead on 41 minutes, but he directed a volley over from close range after Robert Lewandowski headed James’ cross into his path.

Sergio Ramos made a superb last-ditch block just moments later to deny Thomas Muller on the volley, and it proved a crucial intervention as the defending champions restored parity in the final minute of the half.

The equaliser from Marcelo was pure quality as he fired a dropping ball into the bottom-right corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Jupp Heynckes’ men passed up two chances to go back in front during added time, with Lewandowski heading Thiago’s cross tamely at Navas from six yards out, before Muller turned the Pole’s flicked header wide at the back post.

Things got worse for Bayern 12 minutes into the second half as a mistake from Rafinha let in the visitors for their second goal. Lucas Vazquez seized on the error to launch a counter before feeding Asensio on the left and the substitute lifted the ball over the advancing Ulreich into the back of the net.

Real were almost pegged back just two minutes later, but Franck Ribery wasn’t able to beat Navas with a low strike after slicing his way through the defence, while the French winger was thwarted on the half-volley in the 63rd minute.

After Ribery threatened again with shot from a tight angle that was deflected just wide of the post, Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out two minutes later after he handled the ball in the build-up to scoring.

Ulreich just managed to get a leg on Karim Benzema’s angled shot in the 76th minute after the substitute easily went past Hummels to get into the box on the right.

Lewandowski squandered another good chance to level matters two minutes from time when he latched onto Thiago’s through-ball and clipped a shot wide of Navas but also the near post.