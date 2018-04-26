Roma condemns ‘abhorrent’ fan behaviour

Roma have issued a statement condemning the actions of a few of its supporters prior to the Champions League semi-final with Liverpool on Tuesday.

Two men from Rome were arrested by the Merseyside Police on suspicion of attempted murder after a 53-year-old man – who has since been identified as Sean Cox of County Meath in the Irish Republic – was seriously injured outside the Albert Pub – close to Anfield.

Group of #Roma fans left an old fella in a proper bad way before game. #lfc pic.twitter.com/6ZCk66kPJB — Samer LFC🇸🇪 (@samerab22932968) April 24, 2018

The statement read: “AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behavior of a small minority of traveling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma’s well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashes with Liverpool supporters before last night’s fixture.

“There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities.

“The clubs thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time.”

The fan remains in critical condition following the altercation.

Liverpool also posted a statement, after the incident: “Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma.

“Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support.

“The club has been liaising with the emergency services since the incident occurred and will continue to do so.

“Liverpool FC directs supporters and those in attendance at the game to Merseyside Police’s appeal for information.”

And UEFA added: “UEFA is deeply shocked by the vile attack that occurred ahead of the Liverpool FC v AS Roma match and our thoughts are with the victim and his family.

“The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities.

“UEFA is waiting to receive full reports before deciding on potential disciplinary charges.”