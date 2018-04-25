Big Match Focus: FC Bayern Munchen v Real Madrid

FC Bayern München host Champions League holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their eagerly anticipated semi-final clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Champions League

Date: 25 April 2018

Round: Semi-final first leg

Kick-off: 20H45 (local time)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: B. Kuipers

Assistants: S. van Roekel, E. Zeinstra

Fourth official: C. Schaap

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern Munich 16 7 1 8

Real Madrid 16 8 1 7

Previous encounter:

Real Madrid 4-2 (Extra-time) Bayern Munich 18/04/17 Champions League

Players to watch:

Robert Lewandowski is Bayern’s main goal threat, however, they possess attacking options all over the field. The Polish striker is in superb form this season with 28 goals from 28 Bundesliga matches and five in nine Champions League games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already got Bayern worried ahead of the tie, and for good reason, with the Portuguese scoring 24 games in 25 La Liga matches and 15 goals in just 10 in European competition this season.

💫🙌 Get ready for another HUGE Champions League night! #APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/e5lEsBNVVy — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 24, 2018

Team form and manager quotes:

While Bayern comes into this match having already been crowned league champions, Real are in third place in the Primera Division, with league success out of their grasp.

Jupp Heynckes’ side is unbeaten in their last seven games, last losing 2-1 to RB Leipzig in the league, and having defeated Hannover 96 3-0 last time out, while Real have been massively inconsistent – after 12 wins and one loss preceded two draws, a loss and a win in their most recent games. They were last held to a 1-1 draw with Athletic Club.

Ahead of the clash, Heynckes reflected on his side’s recent win over Hannover, saying: “We’re very satisfied. Taken all together we played excellent football.

“The team are top fit, no matter who’s playing, regardless of the position. It’s important that we keep up our rhythm and don’t ease off and that we can still improve.

“It’s always important to win in the league when the Champions League awaits you.”

He added: “There’s only Real Madrid on our minds, focus is vital.”

Real manager Zinedine Zidane said: “This is a club that has always performed well at this level. It’s in the club’s DNA and when you look at the club’s history, that becomes apparent.

“Determination is key because you come up against some really strong sides. It will be a tough game, but we’re pleased to be involved in matches like this one”.

“When know where their strengths lie and we’ll be trying to limit them. It’s also very important what we go out and do”.

Team news:

Arturo Vidal (knee) and Kingsley Coman (ankle) and Manuel Neuer (foot) remain sidelined for Bayern.

Sergio Ramos is back from suspension for Real and Nacho could return having rejoined training.