Special Salah hailed by teammates

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Danny Ings heaped praise on the Egyptian after leading the team to a 5-2 win over AS Roma on Tuesday.

Salah netted a brace and provided two assists for the Reds in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with the Giallorossi as they hammered the Italian outfit at Anfield.

Wijnaldum believes Salah's impact on the team can not be overstated because he is often the decisive factor in the crucial moments of a game.

"It's great to have him in our team, especially in the form that he is in right now, he decides the biggest moments," he said, according to FourFourTwo.

"He's always there with his goals and assists, but the way he plays, he's always a threat for the opponents, so that helps the other players to perform better."

Ings echoed Wijnaldum's sentiments, adding: "You've seen it yourself, he's a special player, he's fantastic for the team, and yet again he's done exactly what he's been doing in the previous games this season," he said.

"He's been fantastic, and long may it continue as well."