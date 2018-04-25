Zidane didn’t want James to leave for Bayern

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane revealed he did not want James Rodriguez to join FC Bayern München, though he understood the player’s desire for more playing time elsewhere.

Ahead of Wednesday’s much anticipated UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between the two teams at the Allianz Arena, Zidane said he was reluctant to let the Colombia playmaker go and had no issue with him personally.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “I didn’t want James to leave he decided to go. He wanted to play more regularly, and I can understand that.

“I’ve never had any problem with James, despite what the media might say. There are some very important players in this team, but it’s always the same, some of them miss out.”

James has become a key performer for the Bavarians in 2017/18 as he scored six goals and provided 10 assists since joining the Bundesliga champions on a two-year loan deal until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

At the end of his current deal with the Jupp Heynckes-coached outfit, Bayern has an option to buy the midfielder on a permanent basis in a buyout clause said to be worth €42 million.