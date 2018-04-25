Just how good is Mo Salah?

When Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah in the summer, it’s fair to say few Reds’ fans expected him to make the kind of impact he has.

The confident 25-year old Egyptian, who at £34m cost just £1m less than club record signing Andy Carroll, talked about helping Liverpool win a trophy when he signed – mentioning that his new employers hadn’t won the league for a long time.

And while his Premier League dream will have to be put on ice for another season, Salah’s devastating forward play and superb finishing have propelled Liverpool to the brink of a rather more unexpected trophy – as they now look a good bet to make the Champions League final.

Should the Anfield club end the season as European champions for the sixth time next month, Salah will surely go down in history as the player who made it possible.

6 – Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have combined for six Champions League goals this season; double the amount of any other duo. Besties. pic.twitter.com/LLHZcjYN9x — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2018

The Pharaoh of Anfield was simply sparkling at Anfield on Tuesday as he bagged his 42nd and 43rd goals of the season to put the Reds on the verge of a trip to Kiev.

But how does Salah’s first season wearing the famous red shirt compare to past club legends such as Ian Rush and co.?

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the landmarks set by Salah this season:

He is the first ever player to win three Premier League Player of the Month awards in a single season. Salah is the top scorer in all competitions in Europe’s top five leagues this season. He is only the eighth player to score more than 30 goals in a Premier League season, scoring more goals than four clubs (to date). His goals have seen him surpass Didier Drogba (29) as the highest scoring African player in a single Premier League season. The Egyptian has scored in his last five Champions League starts for Liverpool, matching a record set by Steven Gerrard. Salah’s two goals against Roma took his tally for this year’s Champions League to 10, the most by any Liverpool player in a single season in European competition. They also took him to 43 goals in all competitions this season, surpassing club legend Roger Hunt (42) and leaving Ian Rush (47 goals in 1983-84) as the only player to score more goals in a single campaign for the club.

Would you bet against him breaking that too?