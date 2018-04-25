Klopp hails ‘fantastic’ result despite late lapses

Jurgen Klopp said he was delighted with Liverpool’s Champions League first-leg performance against Roma on Tuesday night, despite two late goals for the visitors taking the gloss off the result.

Liverpool stormed into a five-goal lead through goals from Mohamed Salah (2), Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino (2) before late strikes from Edin Dzeko and Diego Perrotti from the spot gave the Italians a lifeline ahead of next week’s return leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

The goals will give Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco hope that his side can pull off a repeat of their quarter final heroics that saw them overturn a 4-1 first-leg deficit, although Klopp appeared not too concerned.

“It was a perfect performance for pretty much 80 minutes or so,” said the German after the match.

“We made defensively one mistake. Penalty is not a penalty but that is the situation and now it is 5-2.

“Of course we would have been more happy with 5-0 or 5-1, but 5-2 is a fantastic result. We go there and try again.”

“We had all these runs behind, it changed the game completely and they couldn’t cope with that. We scored these goals and could have scored more.

“That is all positive, at this moment it doesn’t feel all positive because they scored these two goals but tomorrow I will see the really good part of the game.

“It is absolutely better than I thought before the game but at the moment of course a little mistake.”

Asked about the knock that saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stretchered off with what looked like a serious injury, Klopp said: “If you can say that already before the scan then it’s never good news, so that means for us it’s a massive blow.

“We have still some very important games to go and the squad doesn’t get bigger any more, so we need to be creative in the next few games.”