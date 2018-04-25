Champions League

Fans, pundits rave over super Salah

Mohamed Salah’s season just keeps getting better and better.

The Egyptian star showed no mercy to his former employers Roma on Tuesday night, scoring two superb goals and notching two more assists as Liverpool earned a healthy 5-2 advantage in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

The goals showed off the different sides to his game.

His first, in the 35th minute was stunning. Receiving the ball out on the right edge of the box, he cut inside and unleashed a delightful curling strike that went in off the underside of the bar.

His second was all about pace, as he ran onto a through ball and lifted the ball delicately over Roma keeper Alisson.

The goals were Salah’s 42nd and 43rd goals in all competition since his move from the Italian club last summer in what has turned out to be a phenomenal debut season in England.

His performance was such that fans were left calling for the newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year to add the Ballon d’Or to his collection.

Do you agree?

