Fans, pundits rave over super Salah

Mohamed Salah’s season just keeps getting better and better.

The Egyptian star showed no mercy to his former employers Roma on Tuesday night, scoring two superb goals and notching two more assists as Liverpool earned a healthy 5-2 advantage in their Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

The goals showed off the different sides to his game.

His first, in the 35th minute was stunning. Receiving the ball out on the right edge of the box, he cut inside and unleashed a delightful curling strike that went in off the underside of the bar.

Mohamed Salah's goal in Arabic commentary. ⚽️pic.twitter.com/AuXRngkyJI — European Football (@European_Footy_) April 24, 2018

His second was all about pace, as he ran onto a through ball and lifted the ball delicately over Roma keeper Alisson.

The goals were Salah’s 42nd and 43rd goals in all competition since his move from the Italian club last summer in what has turned out to be a phenomenal debut season in England.

His performance was such that fans were left calling for the newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year to add the Ballon d’Or to his collection.

Give Mohamed Salah two Ballon D’ors — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) April 24, 2018

Retweet if you think Mo Salah should be in the top 3 of the Ballon d'Or this year. ⚽ 43 Goals

🎯 12 Assists 🏆 PFA Player of the Year

🏆 African Player of the Year

🏆 Arab Player of the Year

🥇🥇🥇 PL Player of the Month

🥇🥇🥇 UCL Player of the Month 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/VULhHFwtcW — FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) April 24, 2018

It’s official. I have run out of words to describe Salah. Just drink this in. We’re watching the best player in the world right now. — Christiano (@Christian_Dyer) April 24, 2018

Tell me Mo Salah is not the best player in the world at the moment. Please tell me. …… I'm waiting in the replies for you. — Heath Pearce (@heathpearce) April 24, 2018

Gerrard’s reaction to Salah’s goal is priceless 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1WiP5MW1xZ — Samue (@VintageSalah) April 24, 2018

'Mo Salah is the best player on the planet right now!' – Steven Gerrard pic.twitter.com/3o1stqAux6 — Ziyaad (@ZIYAAD_LFC) April 24, 2018

