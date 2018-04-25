Salah stars as Reds rout Roma

Mohamed Salah came back to haunt his former club as he registered two goals and two assists in Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Roma at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Liverpool 5 Roma 2

Salah (36′, 45′) bags first-half brace

Mane (56′) converts Salah cutback

Firmino (61′, 68′) also on target twice

Dzeko (81′) pulls one back for Roma

Perotti (86′) scores from the spot

Match Summary

The Giallorossi had no answer to Salah, who scored twice in the first half before setting up Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to extend the lead for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the second stanza.

Firmino put the result beyond doubt with his second on 69 minutes, although Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti responded for the Serie A outfit in the closing stages, with what could still be two crucial away goals.

🇧🇷 Firmino – 10 goals, 7 assists

🇪🇬 Salah – 10 goals, 4 assists

🇸🇳 Mané – 8 goals, 2 assists This trio 👌#UCL pic.twitter.com/Gh2ndI0fqP — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 24, 2018

Full Report

A frenetic start to the match brought early chances at both ends as Kevin Strootman curled a left-footed shot straight at Loris Karius from 20 yards out after being teed up by Edin Dzeko on two minutes before Mohamed Salah drew a comfortable save out of Alisson a minute later after cutting inside from the right.

Roberto Firmino went close for the hosts again on five minutes as he drilled an effort across the face of goal from a tight angle on the right after being slipped in by Salah, while Alisson made a routine save from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s long-range strike three minutes later.

The Giallorossi quickly went up the other end of the pitch and Radja Nainggolan tried his luck with a snapshot from just outside the box on the right that rolled well wide of the left post.

They were denied the opener by a combination of Loris Karius and the frame of the goal on 18 minutes as Aleksandar Kolarov let rip with a swerving shot from 25 yards out that the keeper pushed onto the crossbar.

The Merseysiders began to hit their stride and Sadio Mane should have broken the deadlock in the 29th minute when he was sent through on goal by Firmino’s flick, but the Senegalese winger lifted his shot over the bar from 16 yards out.

The duo combined again moments later with Firmino’s cutback on the right picking out Mane, who skied his attempt from 12 yards out before Alisson was called on to parry away Salah’s placed shot from inside the area on the right.

Mane had the ball in the back of the net on 33 minutes when he converted Andrew Robertson’s low cross towards the back post, but the flag went up for offside.

After Firmino curled an effort too close to Alisson from 20 yards out on the left, Salah made the breakthrough on 36 minutes. The Brazilian fed the Egyptian on the right and he cut onto his left foot before curling an unstoppable shot into the top-left corner of the net from 17 yards out.

Dejan Lovren almost doubled their lead two minutes later with a free header from a corner that came back off the bar, but Salah put Liverpool in control with his second goal just before the break.

The Pharaoh’s star was played in by Firmino on the counter-attack and he dinked the ball over the advancing Alisson from 19 yards out for another well-taken goal.

Salah then turned provider on 56 minutes as the Reds began to turn the screws. After being played into space on the right, he cut the ball back for Mane to slot past Alisson from eight yards out.

The newly-crowned PFA Players’ Player of the Year wasn’t done, though, as he set up Firmino for their fourth on 61 minutes. Once again Salah was given too much freedom down the right flank and he carried the ball into the box before picking out Firmino at the back post for a simple tap-in.

The Brazil international completed his brace eight minutes later as he beat Alisson with a downward header from a corner to seemingly kill off the tie.

Roma staged a mini-fightback, though, and after Patrik Schick forced Karius into a decent save with a header from Perotti’s cross on the left on 73 minutes, Dzeko pulled one back eight minutes later.

The Bosnian striker did well to control a cross into the box on his chest and he showed good composure to fire past Karius from seven yards out.

The visitors were given renewed hope three minutes later when James Milner handled Nainggolan’s shot inside the area to concede a penalty, which was dispatched to the top-right corner by Perotti.

Dzeko wasn’t far away from reducing the deficit even further on 86 minutes when Nainggolan set up him on the counter, but his strike from 20 yards out just cleared the bar.