Heynckes: Lewandowski just as big a threat

FC Bayern München manager Jupp Heynckes believes Robert Lewandowski has just as much ability to hurt Real Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo does against them.

The two European juggernauts clash in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Bayern will have to find a way to stop Cristiano Ronaldo, who has plundered 15 goals in the defending champions’ run to the last four of football’s elite club competition.

The Real forward has scored in each of his last 12 games across all competitions to take his tally for the season to 42 goals.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, fired the Bavarian giants to yet another Bundesliga title with 28 goals from the same number of matches, and 39 in total for the campaign.

When asked about the threat posed by Ronaldo, Heynckes told the press: “I respect Cristiano Ronaldo. He has had a superb career.

“But you need to play well as a team to win the Champions League. We analyse our opponents and prepare to beat them.

“In Robert Lewandowski, we also have a striker who has already scored 39 goals this season. So you might ask: how do you stop Lewandowski?”