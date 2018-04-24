Henderson: This is what dreams are made of

Jordan Henderson says he has worked hard throughout his career to be ready for the test of facing Roma in their Champions League semi-final match-up.

The Reds captain will lead his side out Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg, knowing the type of battle they will face after the Italians overcame Barcelona in their quarter-final clashes.

But the former Sunderland midfielder, who says this type of game is what every football dreams of, insists Liverpool will need to give their all to overcome their European opponents.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: "This is what you play football for, to play in games like this against top European sides.

“You dream about playing in the Champions League and playing in huge games like this.

“You have to give everything you have got, always have belief that no matter what state the game is in, how well or how poor you might be doing, that you believe you can come through and get through to the final or through to the next leg in the best shape possible.

“As a footballer, moments like this you dream about playing in and when it comes everything before it, every struggle, every test that you have had will put you in good stead for a game like this.”