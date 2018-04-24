Boateng: Bayern must stop goal-machine Ronaldo

FC Bayern Munchen defender Jerome Boateng believes the Bundesliga champions will need to work together to stop Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday.

Bayern host Real in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash tomorrow and Boateng knows they will have their hands full trying to mark Ronaldo.

“We can only stop Cristiano Ronaldo as a team,” he told Kicker.

“In front of goal, he’s like a machine. You can’t shut him out completely, he always gets his chances in a game because of the lines he runs and his excellent timing.

“Real base their game around him and it’s important we give him as little room as possible.”

Ronaldo boasts an impressive record against Bayern, having scored nine goals in his six Champions League games against the German club over the course of his illustrious career.

Boateng continued: “There is a no more complete striker than Ronaldo. Left foot, right foot, header – he is in perfect control of everything he does.

“I went through only once against him with Bayern, but twice we have gone out.

“He also has the best team-mates at Real. Shutting him out is only 50 per cent of it, the other players are simply too good for that at this level.”