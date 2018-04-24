Lewandowski: Ronaldo isn’t the only danger-man

FC Bayern München striker Robert Lewandowski admits Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's most dangerous player, but warned that he isn't the only goal threat.

Die Roten will host Los Merengues in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday and Lewandowski is hoping the Bundesliga champions can keep Ronaldo and company quiet on the night.

The Pole told FC Bayern TV: "We know Ronaldo has already scored quite a few goals against Bayern. I hope he won't add to it this year.

"But the main thing is the whole team's performance, not only Cristiano Ronaldo's. We know their other players are really good and able to score too. We have to watch every player.

"But if we stick to our game and live up to our full potential, Real Madrid might have problems too. It's the Champions League, you have to watch every little detail and try to play as best you can."

Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in only 10 Champions League games this season. The Portuguese has also notched up nine goals in six Champions League games against Bayern over the course of his career.