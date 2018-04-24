Nainggolan: Roma can’t underestimate Liverpool

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has warned his teammates that Liverpool will provide them with a stern test in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Giallorossi will travel to Anfield for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with the Reds. The Italians shocked Europe when they knocked out Barcelona in the quarter-finals, impressively overcoming a 4-1 first-leg deficit, but Nainggolan is careful not to get over-confident.

He told the press, according to Calcio Mercato: "We can't underestimate them, they are strong. They eliminated Man City, who has won the Premier League this season. It will be an open match, neither team is the favourite."

Nainggolan will also go head-to-head with former Roma teammate Mohamed Salah, who recently received the PFA Player of the Year award, but insists Roma must concentrate on all the Liverpool players, not only their top goalscorer.

He added: "There's not only him, he scores a lot of goals but that's also thanks to his teammates. They have many good players. Salah is definitely an important player, very strong, he did very well here in Rome and now he's doing history in England, already in his first year."