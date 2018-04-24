Are Roma actually any good?

Roma are in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, we know that much for certain, but how legitimate is there challenge for European glory?

Italian football is hard to follow – partly because many broadcasters understandably choose not to show the games on their channels and partly because the cagey and defensive style of play in the country isn’t all that attractive (even if it is mightily effective). It’s rare to see a full stadium in the Serie A. That speaks volumes of the entertainment factor in the Italian top flight.

Before Roma came back from 3-0 down to knock-out favourites Barcelona in this year’s Champions League, you would have been forgiven for not being acutely aware of their presence in the competition.

So, unless you’re a Roma fan through and through, the question does need to be asked – is this team capable of going all the way?

They might well do, football is football, but they are the least impressive out of the remaining four teams in this year’s competition and Liverpool should really fancy their chances in the semi-finals.

A bold and controversial view? Yes, but it’s not without reason.

A brief insight into the club’s history reveals that Roma have not won a huge amount. They only have three league titles to their name, the most recent one came a full 17 years ago. They have also never claimed silverware in a UEFA organised competition.

This season, despite their impressive run in Europe, Roma have not threatened domestically. They are a sizeable 18 points off the pace in the Serie A. While they currently lie third, there is only one point that separates themselves and fifth place. In the cup, their bid for the Coppa Italia was ended by a mediocre Torino outfit in the round of 16.

Managed by Eusebio Di Francesco, the squad lacks real match-winners. This is best illustrated by the fact that ONLY Edin Dzeko has reached double figures across ALL competitions this season. And as talented as the Bosnian is, 20 goals in 43 appearances is not really the stuff that wins you the most prestigious trophy in club football.

Di Francesco himself has very little experience on the biggest stages as a manager. In his nine year coaching career, this is by far his biggest job, having been in charge of a number of Serie B clubs prior to the Roma appointment.

Roma deserve all the credit in the world for the fighting spirit they showed in the second leg against Barcelona. To beat an outfit of that quality under those circumstances shows that they can clearly play the game. Of that there is no question.

It’s improbable that they will repeat those heroics though.

Roma are a good club, with a good history, with a good current group of players, led by a good manager, and spearheaded by a good striker.

To win this competition though, the crème de la crème of club football, ‘good’ generally just doesn’t hack it.