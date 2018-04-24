Klopp asks Liverpool fans to behave ahead of Roma tie

Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool fans to “show respect” ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Roma at Anfield, and not throw things at the visitor’s bus.

Local police launched an investigation after Manchester City’s bus was pelted with cans, bottles and flares as it approached Anfield for the quarter-final first leg earlier this month.

“This is an outstanding club known for its fantastic atmosphere,” Klopp said on Monday.

“We don’t need to throw things.”

UEFA are also investigating the incident that saw two police officers injured.

Man City coach Manel Estiarte has posted a video from inside the #MCFC bus on the way to Anfield last night. Is this kind of welcome from Liverpool fans just part of the game, or too far? #LFC #LIVMCI #UCL pic.twitter.com/a8REYLQzpl — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) April 5, 2018

“In the stadium do it again and better,” said Klopp. “Outside the stadium, please show the respect we have to show.

“We can show how wonderful Liverpool people are and we can show it in 20 minutes before the game and then the whole world knows it.”

Police have said they will use mobile CCTV and specialist dogs in a bid to stop fans bringing flares and other pyrotechnics to the game.

The city council is also attempting to make the atmosphere more friendly for arriving Roma fans and has erected “Benvenuti a Liverpool” signs bearing Roma’s colours around the city while it has also hired musicians to play for Italian fans as they arrive at John Lennon Airport.