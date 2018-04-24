Big Match Focus: Liverpool vs Roma

Roma will attempt to stop Mohamed Salah in the UEFA Champions League just 10 months after they sold him to semi-final opponents Liverpool.

UEFA Champions League

24 April 2018

Semi-final, first leg

Kick-off: 21H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Anfield

Referee: F. Brych

Assistants: M. Borsch, S. Lupp

Fourth Official: M. Hacker

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 5 3 1 1

Roma 5 1 1 3

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 2-0 Roma 019/03/2002 (Champions League)

Liverpool goalscorers: J. Litmanen (7′ pen), E. Heskey (64′)

Players to watch:

Salah, the former Chelsea forward has taken the Premier League by storm since joining the Reds in the off-season, scoring 31 goals in just 33 games to lead the race for the 2017/18 Golden Boot. Salah’s exploits at Anfield this season earned him the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award on Sunday. The Egypt international has also spearheaded the Reds’ European campaign with eight goals in 10 matches.

The Giallorossi will be pinning their hopes on Edin Dzeko, whose six goals in the Champions League has brought them to within one hurdle of the final. The Bosnian striker was on target in both legs of the quarter-final against Barcelona. During his time at Manchester City, Dzeko scored three goals in 10 appearances against the Merseyside giants.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Reds come into the midweek encounter on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Premier League basement club West Brom on Saturday, having gone 2-0 up at the Hawthorns.

However, they are enjoying a superb run of form in the new year, with just three defeats in 20 games across all competitions. Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in their last seven outings since losing 2-1 at Manchester United on March 10.

Both teams caused upsets in the quarter-finals, as the Merseysiders disposed of newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City, while the Giallorossi knocked out runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona in stunning fashion.

“Both teams deserve to be here. I came up the stairs at Manchester City and somebody told me that Roma had beaten Barcelona. I didn’t think it was possible, but we did something similar at City,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

“I was surprised after their first result [that they were able to come back against Barcelona], but I loved that they did. They made seven or eight changes in their last match and won quite comfortably. They have huge options.”

The Eternal City outfit are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions, having registered three wins and a draw.

Eusebio Di Francesco rested numerous key players for the trip to SPAL on Sunday and still came away with a routine 3-0 victory – their second on the spin in Serie A.

Roma have a chance to create history, and Di Francesco acknowledges they have to put in a huge shift away from home to stay in the tie.

“Liverpool will have the fans on their side, but our away fans will support us. We need to play as a team more than ever,” the Italian told the press on Monday.

“Liverpool are different to Barcelona in terms of pace and we need to play well to win. We want to make the most of Liverpool’s possible weaknesses.

“I don’t want us to drop deep, unless they force us to. The idea is to stay compact as a team. All movements depend on the position of the ball on the pitch.”

Team news:

Emre Can remains doubtful for the hosts with a back injury, while Nathaniel Clyne (muscle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) are expected to miss out, along with Joel Matip, who is ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh problem.

The visitors have an almost full-strength squad available, with just Rick Karsdorp (ACL) and Gregoire Defrel (ankle) missing the first leg.