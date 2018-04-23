Klopp: Roma will be a different challenge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash with Roma will provide his team with a very different test.

The Reds let a two-goal lead slip on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw with West Brom in the Premier League. Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah put the visitors in front, but late strikes from Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon salvaged a point for the bottom-of-the-league Baggies.

However, Klopp doesn't believe the disappointment of the result will negatively affect the clash with Roma on Tuesday, because the Italians will be a different animal entirely.

"We don't need help like this, to be honest. It's not like we have to tell the players this wasn't good enough and we can do better," Klopp told the press after the game.

"It's Roma now. It will be a completely different game.

"They have set-pieces as well but they don't play only set-pieces. The ball is sometimes on the ground and then you can play football."

“We will show the players what we think is important,” he added. “There will be a meeting about that. Until then it's recovery and a little preparation for Roma.

“It's not that much time. But I'm sure the boys will be ready.”