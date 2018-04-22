Bayern relishing Real Madrid clash

FC Bayern München attacking midfielder Thomas Muller says he and his team are looking forward to facing Real Madrid in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Allianz Arena.

Muller was on target for the eighth time in the Bundesliga on Saturday when he scored in a 3-0 defeat of Hannover 96.

Bayern have already secured the German title and are showing some imperious form both domestically and in Europe.

As such, the 28-year-old is full of confidence and believes the Bavarians could beat the defending European champions. Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, the player says the club have nothing to fear.

He told the Bundesliga's official website: "The chances [against Real Madrid] look good. We’re not in a semi-final just like that.

"We’re in a good phase and the game is coming at the right time. What the result will be is something we’ll have to see. I’m sure we won’t be gifted anything but there’s something in the air right now."

It will be the seventh meeting of the two sides in the semi-final of a major European competition, with the coach Jupp Heynckes' men enjoying a slight advantage in terms of the head-to-head record with four wins.

Following Wednesday's clash at the Allianz, the teams will meet in Madrid for the second leg on 1 May.