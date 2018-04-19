Marcelo: Ronaldo will keep scoring

Real Madrid defender Marcelo believes Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his sensational goal-scoring form against FC Bayern München in the UEFA Champions League next week.

Ronaldo has found the back of the net in each of his last 12 games across all competitions. During that run, the Portuguese bagged a staggering 22 goals to take his tally for the season to 42.

Los Merengues will face one of their hardest tests of the season on Wednesday when they face Bundesliga champions FC Bayern München at the Allianz Arena for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, but Marcelo is confident that Ronaldo can keep the goals flowing.

"He's the best player in the world. We have absolute confidence in him, as we do in all our players," Marcelo told the press, according to FourFourTwo.

"I'm sure he's going to net more in more games and extend his 12-match scoring run."

Ronaldo has also scored in every single one of Real's Champions League games this season, racking up 15 goals in 10 European fixtures.