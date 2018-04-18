James: Will be tough to stop Ronaldo

FC Bayern München midfielder James Rodriguez admits it will be tough to stop Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Die Roten will host Los Merengues in the first leg of their semi-final showdown on Wednesday, April 25, and James is well aware that Ronaldo will pose the Bundesliga champions with a massive challenge.

Ronaldo has scored a staggering 41 goals in 38 games across all competitions this season, including 15 in only 10 Champions League encounters.

"He's a goal machine and has proven that time and time again," James told TZ when asked about Ronaldo.

"He is always there when needed, which is clear in his numbers. We hope to have a good day and deliver a top team performance to make sure he does not have his best day.

"You have to be careful with him, but also with the other Madrid players. Real Madrid are not just about Ronaldo, they also have strong players in other positions. It will not be easy, that's for sure."

James left Real Madrid for Bayern on loan in July last year after spending three years at the Spanish giants.