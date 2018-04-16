Salah: Champions League title is my priority

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah says he would much rather win the UEFA Champions League than claim the Premier League Golden Boot, although he is eyeing both.

The 25-year-old has had an unbelievable first season at the Reds, after joining from AS Roma in July last year, scoring 40 goals in 45 games across all competitions.

The Egyptian is on track to clinch the Premier League's Golden Boot award with 30 goals in 32 games, five goals clear of Tottenham's Harry Kane.

He also helped Liverpool reach the final four of the Champions League with eight goals and three assists in 10 appearances. The Merseyside outfit will take on Salah's former club Roma in the semi-finals.

"It is a great feeling, of course it is a great feeling, but in the end I am just happy to score and help the team," he told the press, according to FourFourTwo.

"If I had a choice between the Champions League and the Golden Boot, then of course it would be the Champions League, no doubt the Champions League.

"To win the Champions League is huge for everyone. I don't care about the rest."