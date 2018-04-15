Zidane slams ‘jealous’ Real Madrid critics

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane slammed critics who called their Champions League quarterfinal victory over Juventus a “robbery”, describing them as “jealous”.

Los Blancos took a 3-0 lead into the second leg, but saw that wiped out before a stoppage time Cristiano Ronaldo penalty handed them a last-gasp aggregate win. Zidane felt the penalty was rightfully awarded, but the manner of the criticism his side has faced has irked him more than debates about the decision.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Zidane said: “Everyone has their own opinion on whether it was a penalty or not. I’m not going to discuss that, but I’m angry that people are talking of a robbery. What we’re doing annoys a lot of people. I’m going to defend my players. They played brilliantly and deserved to go through, no doubt.”

In Zidane’s opinion, the level of criticism the 12-time European champions are getting has been heightened by envy for their achievements.

Asked if there is hatred towards Real Madrid, the former Los Blancos midfielder said: “There is, but nobody will change that. Nobody is going to change the history of this club, it’s the best club in the world. When you’re the best, people get jealous.”