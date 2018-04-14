Klopp to take Liverpool history lesson

Jurgen Klopp has vowed to take a history lesson after Liverpool were drawn against Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

Liverpool’s reward for their quarter final victory over Manchester City was a tie against the Serie A outfit in the final four of the competition after avoiding the heavyweight pair of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Rome has proved to be a happy hunting ground for Liverpool, with two of their five European Cup triumphs coming in the city.

Back in 1977, Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach at the Stadio Olimpico and then overcame Roma in the 1984 final.

“I will watch the two finals for sure because it is destiny or whatever,” Klopp said.

“If any German goes to Bern in Switzerland he cannot avoid thinking about 1954 [the World Cup final comeback against Hungary].

“There are not a lot of people around on the planet from that time now but it is just a special place. You think: ‘OK, it happened here, well done, all these guys.’

“That is how it is, but it was too long ago. If I find something that helped make this place even more remarkable or special for Liverpool then I will use it.

“Thank God Rome is still Rome. It is the place, it is not who did what, it’s the place.”