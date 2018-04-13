Champions League draw: Bayern to play Real, Reds face Roma

Premier League hotshots Liverpool face Roma while Bundesliga giants FC Bayern München take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

There were some astonishing results in the quarter-finals as the Reds overcame Manchester City 5-1 over their two legs.

Roma, meanwhile, came from 4-1 down against Barcelona to progress on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended Juventus' second-leg comeback with a late penalty to see Real edge their Italian opponents 4-3.

And Bayern had a relatively comfortable time as they saw off the spirited charge of Sevilla 2-1, with the second leg ending goalless.

While Roma have never won the European Cup, they lost to Liverpool in the 1984 final, who have won the competition five times.

Real Madrid are, meanwhile, hoping to add to their 12 trophies and win the Champions League for the third year in a row.

The first legs will be played on 24 and 25 April, and the second legs will be played on 1 and 2 May 2018.

The final will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev on 26 May 2018.