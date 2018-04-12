Heynckes: No coach has a preference

FC Bayern München coach Jupp Heynckes has no preference as to who his side face in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The German giants recorded a hard-fought 0-0 draw with quarter-final opponents Sevilla at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, having won 2-1 in the first leg.

Bayern will wait until Friday's draw to see if they are paired with Real Madrid, Liverpool or Roma, but Heynckes insists he is not concerned about which team they will face.

Real survived against Juventus as Liverpool overcame Manchester City and Roma stunned Barcelona to secure their place in the last four.

Speaking after the Sevilla clash, Heynckes said: "No coach ever has a preference. Look at what happened to Barcelona yesterday. The games will be tight.

"You saw yesterday in Manchester and Rome that anything can happen. You cannot underestimate any team that has qualified for a semi-final.

"Of course we are ambitious and want to reach the final. The semi-final games will be tough – but we have the ambition and the motivation to face up to those challenges.

"Some big teams have gone out. There are always surprises in the Champions League but I think we have a good chance. My players have big ambitions to win."