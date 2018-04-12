Allegri: It was a wonderful performance

Massimiliano Allegri was full of praise for Juventus despite their elimination from the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Serie A leaders were three-nil up and on course for the semi-finals, having overturned a 3-0 defeat from the first leg.

Mario Mandzukic (2′, 37′) and Blaise Matuidi (60′) were both on target but Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in the seventh minute of injury time to secure Real Madrid’s progression with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Nonetheless, Allegri felt his side performed well and lauded their display at the Bernabeu.

He told the club’s official website: “We put in a wonderful performance. We did the same for an hour back in Turin too, it’s just that the result fooled everyone – but not me.

“We kept the door shut at the back and played very well tonight – we did really well to turn it around. I was sure we would after having seen our performance in the first leg.”

Gianluigi Buffon saw himself dismissed in a dramatic final few minutes for his reaction to referee Michael Oliver for awarding a penalty for Mehdi Benatia’s foul on Lucas Vazquez.

Allegri continued: “There’s no use crying about it. We’re disappointed but we need to get that out of our system because we’re back in league action on Sunday. Nights like this make you stronger.

“Tonight was the umpteenth demonstration of how Juventus as a team and as a club have come on leaps and bounds in recent years.

“We produced a similar performance away at Bayern too and sadly it’s not gone our way tonight either.”

Juventus will now turn their attentions to Sampdoria in the league on Sunday.