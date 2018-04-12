Robben: Barcelona exit was a warning

FC Bayern München winger Arjen Robben says Barcelona’s shock exit from the UEFA Champions League served as a warning for Die Roten not to take Sevilla lightly.

Barca took a 4-1 lead into the second leg of their quarter-final clash against Roma, but suffered a 3-0 defeat at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday to see the Giallorossi progress.

Bayern, meanwhile, took a 2-1 lead into their home leg after beating Sevilla in Spain and saw out a goalless draw on Wednesday to claim their semi-final spot.

“Of course that was a warning,” Robben told the press when asked about Barcelona’s exit, according to FourFourTwo. “It shows that everything can happen in football.

“If you play at this level, you need a top performance. That will be the case in the semi-final.

“We are now in the semi-finals in the Champions League and in the DFB-Pokal. We have to go a bit further.

“In the semi-finals there are no favourites. We have to see who we get tied up with and then prepare well. There are only good teams left.”

He added: “From the outside, maybe 2-1 away felt as if it was almost done but we knew that they have a good team,” he added.

“In the first half we had some trouble in midfield. Then they have quality and they can play.

“They had a few chances. In the end we had more chances, but what was missing was a goal. We should have scored a goal.”