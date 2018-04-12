Escudero: Sevilla upset after Champions League exit

Sevilla full-back Sergio Escudero admits it was upsetting to be knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after giving everything in the quarter-final against FC Bayern München.

The Spanish outfit traveled to Bavaria to take on the Bundesliga champions in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday, having lost the first leg 2-1 at home.

However, Vincenzo Montella's charges were unable to break down the hosts' defence and played out a goalless draw in the end, seeing Die Roten through 2-1 on aggregate.

Escudero was disappointed to exit the Champions League and revealed that Sevilla gave absolutely everything they had to fight for a place in the final four.

"We're a bit upset," Escudero told the official UEFA website. "We came here, went for it, believed in the fightback but it wasn't to be.

"In the first half we had chances, maybe we could have scored and changed the tie. We go home upset.

"We played two good games against a top rival. We are all finished, physically, but we are a great team, we worked for each other all night. All for one.

"What we need to cling on to is the tremendous amount of work we did."