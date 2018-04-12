Ronaldo: Juventus have no reason to protest

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo says Juventus had no reason to complain about Michael Oliver’s late penalty call in Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final.

Lucas Vazquez was brought down by Medhi Benatia in the dying seconds of the match, allowing Ronaldo to step up and slot home the penalty goal that handed Real Madrid a dramatic 4-3 aggregate win and sent them through to the semi-finals.

Juventus had done superbly to come back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit and were leading the second leg 3-0 themselves only to be denied a chance to force extra time right at the death.

It might have been a cruel defeat, but Ronaldo believes Juve have no one to blame but themselves.

“I don’t understand why they are protesting,” he said to reporters after the game. “Lucas was tackled from behind and if they don’t give him the penalty, it’s a goal.”

Ronaldo admitted he had to calm himself down before stepping up and slotting home his 120th Champions League goal, followed by a shirtless celebration.

“The pulse increased, but I calmed down, and I knew I’d be decisive,” he said.

Reflecting on the 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu, Ronaldo added: “We have suffered, but it helps us to learn.

“In football, nothing is given away, you have to fight until the end. Madrid could’ve scored more goals, but Juve and Buffon were good.”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also had little sympathy for the Italians.

“It was a penalty, they’ve told me it was a penalty. I didn’t see it. The ref awarded it and we can’t change that, but I think it was a penalty,” Zidane said.

“Cristiano is used to these situations. He doesn’t feel pressure. He scored the penalty and we got the win.

“There is nothing left to say. We’re in the semi-finals and we’re happy with that. They played well but we were just average, the difference is we kept believing until the end. We deserved to go through to the semi-finals over the course of the tie and we can be pleased with that.”