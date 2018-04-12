Buffon compares referee to ‘an animal’

Gianluigi Buffon has launched an incredible rant against referee Michael Oliver after Juventus’ Champions League elimination.

Juventus had produced a dramatic comeback at Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarter final tie after three unanswered goals levelled the aggregate score at 3-3.

But in stoppage time, Real’s Lucas Vazquez was brought down by Medhi Benatia and Oliver pointed to the spot, with Cristiano Ronaldo converting the resulting penalty.

Juventus’ protests saw Buffon sent off and the veteran Italian keeper let rip in his criticism of the official.

“Referee can’t have the cynicism to destroy the effort of a whole team. A human being can’t send away a team like this,” said Buffon.

“The decision of ref Oliver was the one of an animal, of a beast, not of a human being.

“If you break a dream like this and ruin an epic feat it means that instead of the heart you have a garbage bin. If a referee doesn’t have the character to walk on this pitch, you should sit in the stands and eat crisps.

“In the last seconds of stoppage time, the referee can’t award a penalty that is extremely doubtful. He can’t just destroy everything like that.”

However, Ronaldo believes Juventus were clutching at straws in their protests over the decision.

“I don’t understand why they are protesting,” he said.

“Lucas was tackled from behind and if they don’t give him the penalty, it’s a goal.”