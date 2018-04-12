Heynckes: Bayern have silenced the doubters

Jupp Heynckes believes Bayern Munich have proven the doubters wrong after securing a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Bayern kept alive their hopes of a treble after advancing 2-1 on aggregate against La Liga outfit Sevilla, following a goalless draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Heynckes returned to the club on a deal until the end of the season last October after replacing Carlo Ancelotti – sacked a day after Bayern had been crushed 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages of the Champions League.

“When I started, nobody believed Bayern Munich would reach the Champions League semi-finals,” Heynckes said.

“My players have lofty ambitions in the Champions League to go all the way to the final.

“I think we are in a good place at the moment, but you need some luck, good officials and your best form on the day.”

Sevilla pushed hard in Bavaria for a way back into the tie, with Joaquin Correa sending a header against the bar.

But Heynckes felt that his side deserved a place in the final four of the competition after fulfilling their gameplan.

“Sevilla were tactically good and you could see why they knocked out Manchester United in the last round. We were also lucky with the header that hit the crossbar,” he added.

“Top sides have already exited the competitions — shocks happen time and time again. We saw yesterday in Rome that you cannot afford to underestimate any side in the Champions League. Barcelona travelled to Rome and thought it would be easy. See how that turned out?

“But we had our chances too on the night and didn’t get nervous despite failing to score like we normally do.”