Roma chairman pays up for late night splash

Euphoric Roma chairman James Pallotta took the plunge and jumped into one of Rome’s water fountains to celebrate their stunning Champions League win over Barcelona.

But it has proved to be a costly business for Pallotta, who has apologised for his plunge, paid a 500 euro fine and promised to cough up a further 230,000 euros to restore another of Rome’s fountains.

Roma’s 3-0 win in the second leg of their quarter final tie against Barcelona saw the Serie A side produce one of the most improbable comebacks in Champions League history.

#Roma president, James Pallotta, throwing himself in the fountain of Piazza del Popolo with fans going crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/ErY9rzZuJJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2018

Supporters celebrated deliriously in the city’s streets afterwards, including Pallotta, after footage emerged of him taking his jacket off and falling backwards into a fountain to the cheers of fans.

“We thank chairman Pallotta for his generosity after his dive yesterday,” said Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

“He has apologised. In a moment of exuberance he carried out this action, but he realises the importance of the example he has given, and he will clearly pay the fine.”

Pallotta has promised funds towards the restoration of a fountain in front of the ancient Pantheon church.