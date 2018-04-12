Late Ronaldo penalty knocks out Juve

Juventus’ nemesis struck again as Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-gasp penalty ensured Real Madrid went through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on a dramatic night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid 1 Juventus 3 (4-3 on agg)

Mandzukic (2′) gets Juve off to flying start

Navas beaten again by Mandzukic (37′)

Matuidi (60′) pounces on Navas mistake

Buffon sent off for protesting penalty

Ronaldo rescues Real’s blushes at the death

Match Summary

Zinedine Zidane’s side led their quarter-final tie 3-0 from the first leg but found themselves trailing by the same scoreline in Madrid after Blaise Matuidi added to Mario Mandzukic’s first-half brace.

There was high drama in stoppage time, however, when Real were awarded a penalty and Gigi Buffon received his marching orders for excessive protests. Ronaldo held his nerve to score from 12 yards out to end Juve’s European dreams once more.

Full Report

The visitors made the dream start as they opened the scoring after just two minutes in the Spanish capital. Sami Khedira was played into space on the right and his clipped cross to the back post was headed home by Mandzukic.

Juve was causing problems again on seven minutes when Douglas Costa advanced into the box from the right and saw his low cross parried by Keylor Navas, who reacted quickly to deny Gonzalo Higuain at close range on the rebound.

Gigi Buffon was then called into action twice in the space of four minutes. The veteran Italian kept out Gareth Bale from eight yards out after good link-up play with Luka Modric on 10 minutes before Cristiano Ronaldo forced him into a sharp save from inside the box in the 14th minute after cutting inside from the left.

Isco pounced on the rebound to tuck the ball home from a tight angle on the left, but the offside flag went up to cut short his celebrations.

Navas was mightily relieved moments later when a corner was flicked on at the near post by Khedira and struck Mandzukic on the shin before rolling to the Costa Rican.

Khedira tried his luck from distance on 25 minutes as the ball dropped into his path, but the German’s first-time effort sailed high and wide of the goal.

Marcelo went for something similar at the other end on the half-hour mark when a free-kick was cleared out to him, but the Brazilian fizzed a shot inches over the crossbar.

Isco was presented with a good chance to restore parity on 34 minutes after breaking through the defence, but he was unable to beat Buffon one-on-one.

It proved crucial as the Bianconeri doubled their advantage three minutes later. Navas should have done better, though, when Mandzukic rose above his marker to head Stephan Lichtsteiner’s inviting cross through the grasp of the Real keeper.

Raphael Varane almost halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time, but his header crashed back off the bar from Toni Kroos’ cross on the left.

Costa wasn’t far off from extending Juve’ lead four minutes into the second half as he got away from compatriot Marcelo and cut inside before flashing a shot narrowly over.

After Ronaldo drew a comfortable save out of Buffon on 57 minutes after being picked out by substitute Lucas Vazquez, Higuain tested Navas two minutes later following good work by Matuidi and Miralem Pjanic to set him up on the edge of the box.

Navas wasn’t having the best of games and he was culpable for Juve’s third goal on the hour mark. The South American spilled a cross from Costa after being put off by Matuidi’s run across him, allowing the Frenchman to score from close range.

It's all square in Madrid! What a time to score your first Juve goal in the #UCL! Matuidi 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iMWCsuIxQj — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 11, 2018

It was all Los Blancos after that as they attempted to turn the tide. Substitute Marco Asensio curled a free-kick just over the bar on 69 minutes, before Buffon scrambled across his line to keep out Ronaldo deflected strike in the 74th minute.

Buffon pulled off a sharp save to turn Isco’s deflected shot around the post four minutes later, while Varane fired wide on the turn in the 79th minute when a loose ball fell at his feet.

Ronaldo failed to keep his header down four minutes from time when he escaped the attentions of Lichtsteiner to get on the end of Dani Carvajal’s cross, but the Portuguese forward would have the final say.

Vazquez went to ground under contact from Medhi Benatia in the third minute of stoppage time, and Buffon reacted furiously when referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot. The Italy international was shown a straight red card for his protests, and Wojciech Szczesny’s first task was to take the ball out the back of the net after being beaten by Ronaldo.