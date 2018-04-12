Bayern resist Sevilla to claim semi-final berth

FC Bayern Munchen secured their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after beating Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate following a goalless draw at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The clash was off to a flying start as the hosts attacked with speed through Thomas Muller, who sent a pass onto Robert Lewandowski’s path, but Gabriel Mercado tripped the striker just short of the box, earning a yellow card. James Rodriguez failed to put his free-kick on target as it inched over.

Shortly thereafter, Lewandowski was in the thick of it again as he tested goalkeeper David Soria with a sharp header on goal, but the Sevilla man was up to the task, tipping it over.

At the other end of the pitch, the visitors had their first real chance to score in the 17th minute. Joaquin Correa made a late run into the box but his first touch from Sarabia’s cross lacked finesse and Sven Ulreich gathered.

Bayern was on the attack again just shy of the half-time break, conjuring up two chances. Franck Ribery found himself in space to shoot from within the area but his shot was kept out before Jesus Navas made a terrific block on the goal line after another Ribery attempt to keep the scores level.

Five minutes into the second half, Die Roten had another big opening. Rafinha marauded down the left flank before floating in a cross towards Lewandowski at the far post, but his header went wide of the post.

Sevilla came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock on the hour mark when a free-kick from the right found Correa who turned a superb header on target. He beat Ulreich but couldn’t best the woodwork.

Needing two more goals to progress, the Spanish side started pushing up further in an attempt to break down a stubborn Bavarian defence. However, they were unable to find a way through and it was the Bundesliga champions who booked their place in the Champions League’s final four.

The clash ended in rather unsavoury fashion as Correa was shown a straight red card after a malicious tackle on Javi Martinez in stoppage-time.