Guardiola and Reds charged by UEFA

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool following Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

The Reds came from behind to beat City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to progress from the quarter-finals 5-1 on aggregate, after a convincing 3-0 win in the first leg.

Guardiola was sent to the stands at half-time for protesting referee Mateu Lahoz’s decision to controversially rule out Leroy Sane’s 43rd-minute goal for offside when the ball had come off James Milner.

The Spaniard then breached UEFA regulations when he communicated with the bench in the second half, as Jurgen Klopp’s side turned the tie around with goals from Mohamed Salah (56′) and Roberto Firmino (77′) cancelling out Gabriel Jesus’ second-minute opener.

The Merseyside outfit, meanwhile, has been charged over the behaviour of their fans, who threw objects and set off fireworks during the second-leg encounter.