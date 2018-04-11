Liverpool victory a career-highlight for Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson believes his side’s 5-1 victory, on aggregate, over Manchester City in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final is a career-highlight, though he wants further success.

Robertson returned from a calf injury to earn his place in the starting line-up as the Reds worked hard to stage a comeback when City took a 1-0 lead during the first half through Gabriel Jesus.

Strikes from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino sealed the come-from-behind victory for the Reds as they advanced into the last four.

He told the club’s official website: “Getting to the semi-finals of the Champions League as a wee boy you grow up watching these tournaments and you think what its like to play in it.

“We’ve just knocked out one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. Luckily we’ve managed to that and we are in the semi-final.

“Hopefully I’ll get a chance to play in the games and lead this club back to a final, and hopefully a sixth Champions League.”

The Scotland international says that the game could have gone the other way if City’s chances had gone in and his team had to work hard to avoid that happening.

He gave credit to his teammate Salah who scored an equalizer in the 56th minute followed by Firmino’s winning goal in the 77th minute.

“A couple of their [City] chances could have gone in and if it did it could have been a different day, but we knew we couldn’t play worse than that.

“Mo [Salah] pops up with another goal and that’s a tie over and we went on and won the game, which is brilliant.

“But over the two legs I think we deserved it and we are in the semi-final.”

Robertson sang manager Jurgen Klopp’s praises in contributing to the team’s turnaround in the second stanza, adding that Klopp always keeps everyone calm and motivated for them to do better during adversity.

The 24-year-old concluded: “He’s one of those managers that keep it all calm. He said what we needed to do better and it was basic, we knew what we had to do better.

“We weren’t winning second balls which is key. We weren’t keeping the ball which is key and we never created any chances.

“We had to push up that wee bit higher and our defence was maybe sitting back a wee bit and the gaps were too big.

“To beat Manchester City twice over the two legs and have a 5-1 aggregate – I don’t think anyone expected that.

“We believed we could do it and we’ve managed to do it.”