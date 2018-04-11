Manolas: Roma have been a rogue figure

Roma beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals to progress to the semi-finals on Tuesday night courtesy of the away goals rule.

Despite the visitors commanding a 4-1 advantage from the first leg, goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and a dramatic late winner from Kostas Manolas at the Stadio Olimpico saw the Italians advance to the semi-finals due to away goals.

Roma's match-winner of the night, Manolas, says that his side had faith in their abilities to make it through to the semi-finals of the competition.

The 26-year-old netted the decisive third goal inside the final 10 minutes to seal Blaugrana's fate, making it a memorable comeback for the Serie A side.

The Greece defender believes it was a collective effort to beat the Spanish giants, who are widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world.

"I don't care about me going down in history. I care about Roma reaching the Champions League semi-final against the best team in the world," Manolas told the media.

"We kept believing from the first leg, as we lost 4-1 and were denied two penalties, but we saw the team was there.

"We put in the performance; we knew we could do it and we showed our strength.

"We were coming off three bad results, we had a lot of stress, but we gave everything and we proved that if we have our crowd behind us, nobody can beat us.

"We need the fans to give us a push. If they always flock here in these numbers, Roma can become one of the best teams in Italy.

"We've been a rogue figure in the Champions League since the group stage, we've caused problems for everyone and we want to continue that in the semi-finals."