Big Match Focus: Bayern vs Sevilla

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munchen will be eyeing a spot in the UEFA Champions League’s final four when they host Sevilla in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League

Date: 11 April 2018

Quarter-Final

Kick-off: 20H45 (GMT+2)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Referee: W. Collum

Assistants: D. McGeachie, F. Connor

Fourth official: D. Potter

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bayern 1 1 0 0

Sevilla 1 0 0 1

Previous encounter:

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern 03/04/18 (Champions League)

Sevilla goalscorers: P. Sarabia (32′)

Bayern goalscorers: J. Navas (og 37′), T. Alcantara (68′)

Players to watch:

Bayern’s reliable goal machine Robert Lewandowski remains their biggest weapon. The 29-year-old striker has amassed 35 goals in only 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Sevilla will be looking towards their main goal threat Wissam Ben Yedder to produce a big performance in Bavaria. The 27-year-old has scored 19 goals in 37 games and will need to be at his best to punish Bayern.

Team form and manager quotes:

Bayern come into the clash brimming with confidence after securing their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 victory over FC Augsburg on Saturday. Bayern came back from a goal down to claim the three points thanks to goals from Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez, Arjen Robben, and Sandro Wagner.

The German outfit have been in sensational form under the leadership of manager Jupp Heynckes and have lost only once in their last 22 fixtures across all competitions. They are strong favourites to progress after scoring two away goals in the first leg in Spain.

“At home logically Bayern are always strong, but we have to show it,” Heynckes told his press conference.

“We have to play 90 minutes and Sevilla will make life difficult. I think Sevilla are not only a good team but also that they will attack us tomorrow and play high.

“For one reason, they have to search for something to score goals in our stadium. I know Sevilla perfectly, I watched their game against Celta Vigo and I analysed it. They’re a team who plays with a lot of impetus, good pressure, but we know what we have to do.”

Meanwhile, Sevilla have a mountain to climb if they intend to pull off an unlikely comeback at the Allianz Arena. The Spanish side have struggled for form recently, losing three of their last four games in all competitions.

Vincenzo Montella’s charges also come into the second-leg clash after suffering a heavy defeat at Celta de Vigo in La Liga on Saturday. Sevilla were hammered 4-0 by their hosts, which may have done significant damage to their morale.

Montella told the press: “The match lasts 90 minutes, so it’s important that we are in it for the whole 90 minutes.

“We need to have balance. We don’t need to score as quickly as possible. It’s important that we stay in the game.

“We know we can score a goal or two in the second half, but we have to avoid conceding, especially in the second half.”

Team news:

Bayern will be missing David Alaba, Arturo Vidal, Manuel Neuer, and Kingsley Coman for the crunch game.

Sevilla are set to be boosted by the return of Ever Banega, who was sidelined through suspension.